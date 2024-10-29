Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katie Smith - Director of Finance and IR

Andy Oxley - President and CEO

Jim Allen - CFO

Mark Walker - COO

Conference Call Participants

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Asher Sohnen - Citigroup

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Forestar's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-on mod, and we will open for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Katie Smith, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Forestar.

Katie Smith

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, and welcome to the call to discuss Forestar's fourth quarter and fiscal year results. Thank you for joining us. Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Forestar on the date of this conference call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly.

Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.forestar.com, and we plan to file our 10-K in the next few weeks.

After this call, we will post an updated investor presentation to our Investor Relations