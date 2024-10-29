Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Hedberg - VP, IR

Christophe Beck - Chairman & CEO

Scott Kirkland - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Ron Kennedy - Barclays

Josh Spector - UBS

John Roberts - Mizuho Securities

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Jason Hass - Wells Fargo

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Andres Castanos - Berenberg

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Charles Neivert - Piper Sandler

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ecolab's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure at this time to introduce your host, Andy Hedberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Hedberg, you may now begin.

Andy Hedberg

Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Ecolab's third quarter conference call. With me today are Christophe Beck, Ecolab's Chairman and CEO; and Scott Kirkland, our CFO. A discussion of our results, along with our earnings release and the slides referencing the quarter results are available on Ecolab's website at ecolab.com/investor. Please take a moment to read the cautionary statements in these materials, which state that this teleconference and the associated supplemental materials include estimates of future performance.

These are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described under the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K and in our posted materials. We also refer you to the supplemental