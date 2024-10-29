Acerinox, S.A. (ANIOY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCPK:ANIOY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miguel Ferrandis - COO

Carlos Lora-Tamayo - Head, Investor and Media Relations

Esther Camós - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Maxime Kogge - ODDO BHF

Moses Ola - JPMorgan

Tom Zhang - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Acerinox Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Borha Riestra [ph] and I am part of the IR department. Today, the call will be conducted by Miguel Ferrandis, the Chief Corporate Officer; Esther Camos, Chief Financial Officer; and Carlos Lora-Tamayo, our Investor Relations Director and now also the Communication and Reporting Director.

As we normally do, after the presentation, we will open the line for questions. Let me remind you that this conference call is being broadcast on our website acerinox.com. Now I would like you to hand you over to Miguel. Please, Miguel, go ahead.

Miguel Ferrandis

Thank you, Borha. I shall try to make some general comments on the first slides of the presentation, then Carlos shall give a color of the actual market situation. And finally, our CFO, Mr. Camos should give a detailed explanations of all the figures involved in the quarterly and yearly figures.

If we go to the first slide, Q3 2024 at a glance. The title for these slides should be resilience. Clearly, in the first statement, what appears is the consistency in a quarterly EBITDA despite the challenging market conditions and these challenging market conditions is what we must keep in mind. Two years ago, in 2022, we experienced a fabulous performance in our sector. So all the companies were having a big profit records, we too. At this time, let me bring back the statement of President Kennedy when he say that a rising tide lifts