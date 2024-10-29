Google Q3: Strong Growth Led By Cloud
Summary
- Alphabet Inc.'s, a.k.a. Google, market leadership in cloud infrastructure, AI, and cybersecurity supports a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $218 per share.
- Waymo's $5.6 billion equity funding and partnerships with Uber highlight the strong adoption and maturity of self-driving technology.
- Alphabet's investment in Anthropic and the integration of Claude 3.5 Sonnet into Google Cloud enhances AI capabilities and cybersecurity features.
- Despite potential margin pressure from AI investments, Alphabet's projected 14% revenue growth and strong cloud business justify the “Buy” rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.