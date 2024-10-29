Corning Q3 2024 Earnings Review: EPS And Revenue Beat, Guidance Increased

Oct. 29, 2024 7:11 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW) StockT, LUMN, COHR
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Corning’s strong Q3 performance and bullish outlook suggest GLW stock may trade higher, attracting long-term investors.
  • Corning’s Optical Communications unit benefits from new optical-connectivity products for generative AI, with potential growth from agreements with AT&T and Lumen Technologies.
  • Corning expects operating margins to top 20% by 2026, driven by strong gross margins, cash flow, and technical capabilities.
  • With volatility expected, investors should accumulate GLW stock, as the company anticipates significant growth in the cloud sector and higher sales.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »

fiber lights

pictafolio

After issuing a bullish outlook in its third-quarter earnings report, shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) gained as much as 8% in morning trade. After several false post-earnings rallies in the past, the material sciences innovator might

Newly Launched: DIY Value Investing Basic. Get a top stock pick weekly. Readers who want to get daily commentary may join here.

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
34.02K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Top Pick this year : this stock has become the best ever top pick. Highlighted is the one-day change, the editor's pick, and daily gain.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.90% 2020 Average Return: 49.9%

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores. 3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News