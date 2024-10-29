PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Wayne Wasechek - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eric Cremers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Ketan Mamtora - BMO

George Staphos - Bank of America

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Niccolo Piccini - Truist Securities

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Wayne Wasechek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, for opening remarks. Sir, you may proceed.

Wayne Wasechek

Good morning, and welcome to PotlatchDeltic's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call is Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic's President and Chief Executive Officer. This call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary statements in our press release, on the presentation slides, and in our filings with the SEC regarding the risks associated with these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to the presentation slides and on our website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

I'll turn the call over to Eric for some comments, and then I will then review our third quarter results and our outlook.

Eric Cremers

Well, thank you, Wayne. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us.

Yesterday, after the market closed, we reported third quarter total adjusted EBITDDA of $46 million. These are solid results, given the challenging lumber markets and the macroeconomic environment we are operating in. I appreciate our team's focus and strong operational execution to date this year, especially amidst several company initiatives highlighted by our modernization and expansion project at