The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - IR

Satish Malhotra - CEO

Jeff Miller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Container Store's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Caitlin Churchill, Investor Relations. Caitlin. Thank you. You may begin.

Caitlin Churchill

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for the Container Store's second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings results conference call. Speaking today are, Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer. After Satish and Jeff has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain matters discussed in today's conference call are forward-looking statements relating to future events, management plans and objectives for the business, including the transaction with Beyond and the future financial performance of the company that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these follow-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are referred to in the Container Store’s press release issued today and in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 28, 2024 as updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and the Container Store does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Finally, the speakers