Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shep Dunlap - SVP, IR

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman and CEO

Luca Zaramella - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Tom Palmer - Citi

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Mondelez International Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by Mondelez Management and the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Shep Dunlap, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for Mondelez. Please go ahead, sir.

Shep Dunlap

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dirk Van de Put, our Chairman and CEO; and Luca Zaramella, our CFO. Earlier today, we sent out our press release and presentation slides, which are available on our website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about the company's performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on our forward-looking statements.

As we discuss our results today, unless noted as reported, we'll be referencing our non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results. In addition, we provide year-over-year growth on a constant-currency basis, unless otherwise noted. You can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and at the back of the slide presentation.

Today, Dirk will provide a business strategy