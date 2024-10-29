Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Frank Lonegro - President, Chief Executive Officer
Jim Todd - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Joe Beacom - Vice President, Chief Safety and Operations Officer
Jim Applegate - Vice President, Chief Corporate Sales, Strategy and Specialized Freight Officer
Matt Dannegger - Vice President and Chief Field Sales Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan
Tom Ridgway - UBS
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Daniel Imbro - Stephens
Elliot Alper - TD Cowen
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
David Hicks - Raymond James Financial
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Landstar Systems Incorporated Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines will be in a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
Joining us today from Landstar are Frank Lonegro, President and CEO; Jim Todd, Vice President and CFO; Joe Beacom, Vice President, Chief Safety and Operations Officer; Jim Applegate, Vice President and Chief Corporate Sales, Strategy and Specialized Freight Officer; and Matt Dannegger, Vice President and Chief Field Sales Officer.
Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Frank Lonegro. Sir, you may begin.
Jim Todd
Thank you, Bill. Good afternoon and welcome to Landstar's 2024 third quarter earnings conference call. Before we begin, let me read the following statement. The following is a Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. During this conference call, we may make statements that contain forward-looking information that relates to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies, and expectations.
- Read more current LSTR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts