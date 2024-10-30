PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Why Jennifer Warren has been focusing on AI, data centers and energy demand (1:10). Shale, M&A and growth (5:00). Looking through lower oil prices; who's most affected? (11:00) Returns for Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Digital Realty and SMH, the Semiconductor ETF, across 10 years (20:20). Portfolio theory testing; nuclear plays will take time (28:00).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Jennifer Warren, Welcome back to Seeking Alpha. Welcome back to the Investing Experts Podcast. Always a pleasure to have you on. Thanks for joining us again.

Jennifer Warren: Yeah, thanks for having me, Rena. I enjoy our speaking as well.

RS: And I think a lot of our audience does as well, gets a lot of edification. There's a lot of confusion about what's going on in the energy markets. And even for those that aren't confused, it's nice to get a lay of the land.

So, talk to us, you've been out and about, you've been all around getting a really strong lay of the land. So what are you seeing? What are you thinking about? Who are you talking to? Give us a top-down approach to start, if you would.

JW: Sure, I think the best way to capture some of this is that, I have this feature, energy feature coming out, and it should be online Wednesday, the 30th. And I did a lot of the interviewing this summer, and I spoke with like 5 to 6 different CEOs from different cross-sections of industries that touch energy.

But what I've really been focusing on because we know the big story is AI, data centers, demand, energy demand, all that, how that's looking. And so, I started with trying to see what was going on in energy. And at first, I thought, oh, it's the M&A activity, and all this consolidation. And that was one track.

But then as I started really looking at demand and things I talked about at the Investing Summit, what really stuck out for me was the idea of continued demand in energy, whether it's hydrocarbons or electrons. And a lot of this being driven by advanced economy phenomenon, on a micro level.

And some of this is driven by the AI excitement and all that, but it's also a leap forward. It's the next growth area, and it touches many, many things. So, that was one. And so, I was looking at data centers, data center growth, looking at it from North Texas because that's the mandate with the feature I'm working on is, who's doing what and how's that looking?

So, that was one. And then backing into the AI demand story, what's really going on with AI? And that's where I had attended that conference and really looking at adoption, like how is adoption going. Because we know about Nvidia (NVDA), we know about the hardware side, but how's it looking in practice right and with businesses?

RS: How has it progressed? We talked last time specifically and mainly about these data centers and the confluence between AI and energy. Has there been a progression in terms of how you're thinking about it or a deepening in how you're thinking about it?

JW: What I've been really looking at is the use cases because that's where the rubber meets the road. If it's going to be a big enterprise play, then how's that adoption looking?

And what I found, at least from those that are really pro adoption, the Microsofts (MSFT) and the Accentures (ACN), the consultancies that are going to make money, syncing up the hardware, software, and application side for businesses, showing them how to do this. I was looking at that side.

And two of the examples that I mentioned in an article recently was just that the Palantir (PLTR), (BP) partnership as well as the Palantir, Apache. It used to be called Apache, now they're calling themselves (APA).

And so, basically because there's a lot of data in oil and gas, and they're huge data collectors, and they've been using data and data analysis for decades, right. And with Shale, it's really interesting because there's a lot of data with that, all these, tech rooms. I visited a tech room, an oil and gas tech room this summer for a medium cap publicly traded firm.

And what's different though with BP and Apache is that they're going to be using more generative AI alongside the data analytics that they've already been doing.

So, that's the difference there. So, it just really varies depending on how far along a firm is with their digital journey as well. And then figuring out how to use data, what do you need to use? And I also looked at, in a real macro way, what jobs are really happening as a result of this because that's a proxy for adoption as well, the tip of the spear, if you will.

CapEx is also the tip of the spear, and it can also be a little bit gray as to what's really going on, depending on the timelines.

RS: So, what would you say is really going on with the main M&As that people are talking about? What do you think that that's bringing to these sectors and to the business?

What do you think are going to be the improvements made by these consolidations? As consumers, as investors, as observers, how are we going to see those improvements made, or what do you think might be on the horizon there?

JW: I think we're talking about two things. If you're talking about M&A in oil and gas, that's just efficiency gains and scale efficiency.

The three big ones, Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), doing those big mergers. So, you're going to see that, but because of their scale, it also allows itself for more efficiencies in terms of data use.

I don't know what their strategies are with that. And I haven't been following it. So, that's a good thing. I think oil and gas is a place where you can wring out some more efficiencies on that front, but they're pretty efficient in terms of producing as well. I have learned increasingly that that's the case. That's what's made Shale have staying power, if you will.

What I've really been focusing on is demand growth. That's really where I've had my head. Just trying to look at energy more holistically, more broadly. For me as someone who likes to tell stories too, it's an interesting story, but behind these stories, growth equates to investment.

And as far as M&A goes, and this goes to the feature I wrote, a really, really good comment that an oil and gas producer said is that, with these mergers, these big waves of consolidation, from that follows some industry restructuring. And we don't know how that looks.

Some of the industry restructuring that happened, that's how Shale happened, pre-Shale, when money started flooding in. The majors left the Permian, like in the 90s and 80s. And they went offshore to international markets.

And then they came back once Shale started getting proved out. And then you saw all these waves of mergers, all this capital flowing into Shale development. And then you see this industry changing, right? And it's changing again, and we don't know how it's changing.

So there's a lot of room for variation. And I don't know how it's going to play out. It's the same parallel in a way with, to me, AI development. It's a fusion, it's a tech play, it's a capital play. And when you have big capital being poured into something like you have with all the big tech, pouring money into data centers, AI, that changes things. That creates a lot of opportunity, that's disruption. And so, I'm looking at all this disruption, and I'm just going, wow, this is really interesting.

RS: Is it obvious that there's going to be some major consolidation on the AI side as well? Is that something that you're anticipating?

JW: From what I've learned, at this conference I was at, there's room for everybody. There's a lot of - big tech is jockeying, absolutely. And they're using their big card of big capital, but there's going to be a lot of room for medium and small size firms, there's going to be a lot of innovation there.

It is going to be really competitive, I think, in the future. You will have big, but you will have a lot of everything in between and everything that flows down as firms try to figure out how can I play this? I've got this competency and this skill set, and I see growth.

And I see this, a lot of AI firms popping up in all sorts of ways. So, it's just anything and everything goes right now, but the bottom line is, so you have this supply driven side of Microsoft and all the big tech, Nvidia with the hardware and the software pairing it together, but then you have the adoption side, right? What do you do with it? Who's going to use it? What are they going to pay? What are they going to get for it? All that.

But it's happening and there are cases where, at the Fed conference I was at, there are places like in banking and finance that are seeing efficiencies already, and this is expected to continue.

Life sciences, yes. Content, yes. There's a lot more hiring and usage for AI skills and generative AI skills in those domains.

But it's early days. It's so early that I don't even have the whole vocabulary of what may happen, will happen because it's really sector, industry, firm specific, right. But if you think about an industry, if one industry is like, oh gosh, they're using AI in big pharma, and they're going to kick our fannies, so we better figure this out.

BP and Apache as, the tip of the spear, will they be a model to follow? Who knows? Just like BP was ahead in terms of being into the energy transition, and we're going to be renewables, we're and all of the above energy company, we're going to cut back on oil and gas.

Well, they've reversed course and that is because of geopolitics. That's the thing that kills best-laid plans for growth, like we saw with the pandemic, right?

RS: Yeah, something we've been talking a lot about, it's hard not to talk about, there's a lot of volatility, there's a lot of geo-politicking, there's a lot of domestic politicking that's involved with that as well. We had James Kostohryz on talking about the effects of the geopolitics that's happening across the world and how that's going to affect our oil and gas.

Something that we're seeing this week is this plunge in oil prices, and we have some energy player's earnings reports coming up. What are you thinking about there?

Does the weekly oil prices, is that something you're paying attention to? Does it affect you? How do you think the players are thinking about it? And anything you would say about earnings or what we should be looking for, some signs that we should be looking for?

JW: I mean, yeah, I do watch futures pricing, but I also know from history and from being very closely involved and connected to some key leaders that futures pricing is not necessarily accurate. It doesn't necessarily mean that's where things are going, per se.

Without going into a lot of detail, I have this post on my website called, we're a global benchmark or something like that, behind the benchmarks. And that is a big, long essay about all this, but what I can say is, there's a spot price and there's a futures price. Futures price is about expectation of oil. Spot price is what's being paid.

And so, right now with prices lower in general, that just means producers will slow down. That just means OPEC will tighten up. And I think they already are.

Now, a lot of what's driving this right now, this lower futures pricing is just volatility, lack of clarity with the election. The geopolitical can swing it the other way. So, it's just volatile. And I just try to look through it. Who's producing, what do we need? We have inelastic supply and demand.

Sentiment wise, of course, it hammers the stock price. So you have to really decide, I think from a bigger picture view, what portion of your portfolio do you want it? How do you want it to be oil and gas weighted, and by whom?

And for me, I think one of the most stable ways I play it is with the few firms that I know where they're at and how they look at production. Some of the midstream players, midstream is pretty on the safe side.

And what's interesting about midstream is that it's connected to a lot of this demand center. It's more directly connected. Whereas a lot of the upstream, they get hammered more by the volatility of pricing.

So, that's the play. I hold upstream firms, I have Exxon, I have (FANG), which is now the Exxon acquired Pioneer. FANG is the other independent in the Permian that it's a bellwether in the area.

RS: How would you describe why the midstream, sorry, upstream players are more affected by the volatility?

JW: Their production is, more like, conceivably, tied to the price of oil. It's a lower price, they're not getting as much, right? And so, and when it's a higher price, they're doing better. And the stocks track that. And then, like with Exxon, they're just huge, and they're diversified. So that's a way to be a diversified play, but midstream is a little different because it's the pipes, connecting from the basin to the end user.

And it's a toll, you pay the toll and those pipes are pretty full up, just the ones that we have, the pipelines we have. And also what's interesting because we're exporting more, you get that LNG and crude oil exports that they're touching as well. So it helps keep those pipes full and flowing if you will.

And like I said, they get these price increases every so often almost like a utility in some respects, but it's different. I mean, that's why they're considered like a toll road infrastructure. So infrastructure is definitely one way to just duck out of some of that volatility a bit.

RS: And anything you would say in terms of specific stocks to pay attention to or data points coming up this week or in the next couple of weeks?

JW: Of course, Energy Transfer (ET) is doing quite well. (EPD), same. They're the big firms, they're the mega caps, they're the large caps in their space.

Williams (WMB) is interesting because again, they're gas weighted, and so they have - natural gas has got a good runway ahead for all kinds of reasons to do with electrification and LNG. So those are some of the ones.

I mean you can always play an ETF, there's (AMZA) and others. And I have both. I do it both ways. I'll have some stocks, a few large cap stocks. And I have Hess, Hess Midstream (HES). And then I will, add in an ETF just to cross compare sometimes.

RS: The other macro issue I wanted to touch on, you mentioned the importance of paying attention to what's happening internationally. I think we can all agree to the importance of that, and what would you say domestically in terms of the Fed?

There's a lot of economic data pointing to some strong shows of resilience in the U.S. What would you say in terms of the upcoming Fed meeting or how that may affect these plays and investing strategies? What would you say about what the Fed has going on, or what they may have going on?

JW: I mean, yeah, sure. If resilience is, what in fact is happening, which is what it looks like.

RS: Right, it's not a given.

JW: If that's the perception of resilience, then of course, they reduce slower, right?

But I still think that's not a bad thing because we were ridiculously spoiled with practically zero interest rates, and that spawned all sorts of bad investment decisions.

So, if anything, I think this sorts out the true winners and the losers. We want those losers to go. We saw some of this with some of this really ramped up solar development, some of those projects went by the wayside, some storage projects went by the wayside.

It might make some data center projects go by the wayside, but that just means they were not profitable, and you shouldn't be using those resources if they're not going to be profitable because someone's going to pay for that. Often it's the taxpayer and others and investors, right? So, I think some rationalization and some sanity is a good thing.

I think there have been signs. I mean, I have read about some firms going bankrupt and things, and I can't even tell you who. I've just seen that it's happening. And it may be across the board. And some of it even can be in commercial real estate. It can be overbuilding, like fast foods and things like that, excess consumption.

I mean, you have to think about this too. I mean, the pandemic really revealed some differing trends. With this conference, I went to in early October, and it was AI, big data, work from home and outsourcing. And obviously, work from home, which happened because of the pandemic, like 25% of jobs are, like they're out of the office, I think, or 25% saturation of work from home, it's still supposed to rise.

You'll see these announcements every day, so-and-so's got to come back 5 days a week. Well, there's a lot of pushback on that, too. And so, what does that mean for the economy? One thing it translated into was more retail shopping in suburbs.

That's interesting, right? Because if people are not commuting in, they're out, they're shopping. And then the other thing that happened is, and there's some numbers to it, is mid-week leisure golfing. Golfing and other leisure activities were on the rise in the middle of the week. And so there's like different phenomenon going on. And I think this work from home continuation that is supposed to still grow has implications for all sorts of things.

So, it's like this reshuffling of the economy and the emphasis of things. And I think this is where the data center proxy gets interesting because if you think about it, data centers reflect the growth of the digital economy, right, digital transformation. And so, if you have people at home working, home offices, well, that's good for big tech and all sorts of tech.

So those secular trends, they're all merging together. And then with PowerGen, and data centers and AI and all of it, that's all positive potential growth as well. And I think when you peel away some of the implications of it, you start to see that, there is some new interesting places to invest.

RS: Yeah, there's a lot of different ways to think about these things. I mean, even the leisure of the golf course, I would say there's probably a lot more deals being done on the golf course than in the boardroom.

I think business is changing, we're changing, the technology is changing, our approach is changing, it's all changing.

JW: Funny enough, I have a few slides I can show that I think reflect exactly what we're talking about.

10 year price return. And I put Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), Digital Realty (DLR), and then the Semiconductor ETF, (SMH). In just looking at it across 10 years, interestingly, the number 1 was Amazon, and then number 2 was Semiconductors.

Now, what's interesting about the Semiconductor ETF is a lot of that is being - a lot of it's being driven because of Nvidia. Nvidia has been just raising the value of all of these ETFs that it's in.

Across 5 years, a little bit of a different story. Meta has shown some really remarkable recovery for one alongside the semiconductor ETF, but that again is, that index is drugged up by Nvidia.

Three years, same story. Now, in terms of one year, Google has been kind of steady, but Meta has been a bit of a winner in the last year as has semiconductors, but interestingly, Digital Realty has been coming into the fore as well. And they're like a data center proxy to me.

And this is just showing in the last six months that Meta and the Semiconductor ETF have both been in the top in terms of price return. But if you look at it in terms of total return over one year, Meta has led in one year, followed by the Semiconductor ETF, and then Google after that, but actually Digital Reality after that. Microsoft, Amazon, Google's last.

And then if you look in terms of 5 years, I mean, look at Google and Microsoft and Meta. I mean, they've all done remarkably well, but the top winner has been again, Semiconductors. Nvidia, Nvidia dragging that up.

So, you almost have to, you also have to throw in Nvidia out when you're looking at some of these in terms of performance, right, to get a really true picture.

And then this chart was really interesting just to show, if you look at some of the big tech stocks, the top 4, semiconductors and digital infrastructure, the huge story is Amazon. And it's extraordinary, the total return of Amazon in the last 10 years, far outweighing that of Microsoft even.

Looking at what Amazon does. It's not just their enterprise. Obviously, they have this huge consumer marketplace, but it's online shopping, and it's doing something with technology that people want. It's like pervasive, right?

And that was something that was raised at the AI conference is that, there's the expectation that generative AI will become pervasive. AI will become pervasive economy-wide. That's going to take a while for us to really see how that plays out, but if you just look at Amazon's stock in the last 10 years, it's extraordinary, the growth. Who has that story?

RS: Speaking of stories, I know that you're more of a storyteller and a compiler of, I guess, insight and information around a narrative. And I think that's something you do extraordinarily well, more so than a traditional stock picker, let's say.

But given our platform, I'm curious, a lot of these big tech stocks are quite expensive. Are there ones that are still worth getting into at this point? Are there big tech stocks that you would still advise investors, no, I still see a lot of headway here?

JW: Because of what I've been learning with AI, generative AI, all that, and all the money that's being spent. I mean, Microsoft is rocking it. Microsoft, they're spending a lot of money, but they're also making money. And they have all kinds of capabilities to do so with their Azure platform, with Co-Pilot.

And then Apple (AAPL), they're rocking it on the consumer side. I mean, it's definitely, it's going to, I don't know that on the consumer side, oh, it's going to make people upgrade faster and all that necessarily, but over time, it's going to attract people.

And I think the privacy aspect is huge. And that's why you're seeing, in this last article I did on Seeking Alpha, I talked about LLMs, the big ones we know, like ChatGPT, but there's increasingly these smaller LLMs to do workloads more specific to tasks that people want done, and you'll see this on the enterprise level.

So, that's where you get all this. There's large players, medium players, small players that are all going to be attacking this in different ways. And having to show the value proposition, which is, you're going to spend this money, it's really tied to business process efficiencies, which is the domain of the consultancies, right?

That's their mantra right now, business process efficiencies through generative AI and using AI, but again, you have to find value with it. You can cut costs too, but at the end of the day, I think firms - they're going to want to find value for it. Like, if I just can use AI to speed up a bunch of tasks, that's great. And I'll use it, but I'm not going to be married to it. It's a tool. And so, it'll be a powerful tool, but the big news I heard is, it's going to augment. That's additional.

Is the additional worth it? And I think that's what's going to get interesting is, firms are going to have to show that what they're doing is, got value creation or serious cost-cutting, and so places where there's fat, like healthcare and that thing, banking, finance, there are some fat that can be cut with generative AI and AI for sure.

I think ETFs are one way to play it where you can get in and capture some of the like triple (QQQ) right? You can capture some of that with various players. And that way, just like in looking at those stock charts, I mean, they've all been doing really well in the last few years.

Of course, there was this big dip after interest rates started rising because we came off of that pandemic high of, everyone was like pushing money into tech.

There was all that momentum, right? And then the air got let out once interest rates started rising. And then these stocks started going up again with the excitement about AI, right?

So you've got to look at that and sort out, what's going to happen in the real economy? And that's why paying attention to things like, what jobs are in demand and these macro shifts, that's really going to be, I think, what's driving it.

Because while big tech and Nvidia and Accenture, and they all want to push using AI, using generative AI, they're on the supply side, right? Firms, consumers, are on the demand side. And so, we've got to see how the market sorts this out in time. Time's the only thing that's going to really tell.

I shaved down some of my energy stocks and put more into some tech stocks this morning.

RS: Based on a certain piece of news or just based on how you're thinking about things?

JW: Yeah, based on the next month. Just doing a little testing myself, theory testing. But again, the market - in one month's time, the market may not know. For example, how everyone's gotten really excited about nuclear energy because of the data center announcements.

And Microsoft and all of them, oh, we're going to power this with nuclear, a lot of that has to do with their carbon emissions mandates and the need for immediate more, well, it's not even immediate, clean power, right? Clean base load power.

But then you have this contradiction with the NextEra (NEE) CEO just a day or two ago saying, it's really not going to move the needle that much in terms of, it's going to take a while for some of this nuclear to actually add up. And even then, it may not add up that much for quite some time, hence in the near-term, renewables and natural gas.

And I think that's right because I started actually thinking, the nuclear play, it's going to be a while, there's a lot of regulation connected to all that and a lot of policy and things like that. And not that it's not an okay direction, but again, it's not an immediate fix.

We have to live in the next 1 to 5 years with planning and I mean, yeah, do all these things for the future. Absolutely. Keep innovating. Bill Gates go with TerraPower, all of it for sure. Because you just don't know, I mean, with more minds focused on nuclear, maybe we get this right and better in the future. We deal with waste, we innovate, but it doesn't supply that many immediate or near-term gigawatts.

RS: Is there a tech name that you would put out there for people to do more research on that maybe people don't know as well as some of the well-known names? Maybe it does get some press, but doesn't maybe get enough as it should.

JW: Oklo (OKLO) and NuScale (SMR) are interesting to watch, just to get a sense of the lay of the land, some newer tech nuclear plays.

And then if you want to look at, like the utilities, Constellation (CEG) and Vistra (VST) because they have good chunks of nuclear fleet in their portfolios. And those stocks have run up.

I started talking about them in April. Me and Michael talked about them. I had been at a conference where Constellation presented, and I got the low down on where our fleets are at and what's going on. And then I just like filed it in the back.

And then of course, all these announcements started happening where you have big tech saying, we have the power, we have the clean power coming. This is how we're going to meet this demand because we need to keep building data centers for the cloud and AI and all of our plans, and they will. I mean, necessity is the mother of invention, right?

I think a lot of these trends intersect with each other. And we talked about the last time. The energy, big tech, digital worlds. There's all these places of intersection.

And again, one proxy to me again is, Digital Realty. A proxy for midstream, Energy Transfer. The other two I mentioned, you can have a look at AMZA. Semiconductors, SMH. At present, I've been staying safe in larger caps.

If I have a macro theme or a large cap theme, and I'm really paying attention to that area because I feel like I have some knowledge, then I will do some spinoff smaller firms, that I see making the cut.

I shaved some of my green infrastructure funds a while back, and then went more traditional, but one that I keep that is also very interesting is Hannon Armstrong (HASI) because they capture some of the low carbon plays, infrastructure plays, but they also have a lot of their portfolio behind the meter, which tends to connect with industry and hyperscalers and things like that.

So I watch that, and they're I don't even know what their market cap is, 5 billion, something like that. So, that's one.

And I talked about them at the summit actually as well. And I think, if anything, what I talked about at the summit, that everything I talked about then is still true and it is still relevant.

RS: That Investing Summit, by the way, that was our first Investing Summit in June. I'll leave a link to that in the article and in the podcast show notes for those who haven't yet afforded themselves the opportunity to listen or watch or read the transcript from there. It's a great session that Jennifer had in June and still holds up.

