Edison International (EIX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30
Edison International (NYSE:EIX)
Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call
October 29, 2024, 16:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Pedro Pizarro - President and CEO
Maria Rigatti - EVP and CFO
Steve Powell - President and CEO, Southern California Edison
Sam Ramraj - VP, IR
Conference Call Participants
Michael Lonegan - Evercore ISI
Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho
Steven Fleishman - Wolfe Research
Ryan Levine - Citi
Gregg Orrill - UBS
Nicholas Campanella - Barclays
Rich Sunderland - JPMorgan
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley
Angie Storozynski - Seaport
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Edison International Third Quarter 2024 Financial Teleconference. My name is Sheila, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Sam Ramraj, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Ramraj, you may begin your conference.
Sam Ramraj
Thank you, Sheila, and welcome, everyone. Our speakers today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Pedro Pizarro; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Maria Rigatti. Also on the call are other members of the management team. Materials supporting today's call are available at www.edisoninvestor.com. These include our Form 10-Q, prepared remarks from Pedro and Maria and the teleconference presentation. Tomorrow, we will distribute our regular business update presentation.
During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about the outlook for Edison International and its subsidiaries. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Important factors that could cause different results are set forth in our SEC filings. Please read these carefully.
The presentation includes certain outlook assumptions as well as reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure. During the question-and-answer session, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up.
