Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Brian Agnew - SVP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and IR

Anthony Carano - President and COO

Eric Hession - President, Caesars Sports and Online Gaming

Bret Yunker - CFO

Tom Reeg - CEO

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

David Katz - Jefferies

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

John DeCree - CBRE

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP

Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One Securities

Well, thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our third quarter 2024 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com. Additionally, we announced two press releases, one for the completion of the World Series of Poker sale and then we just a late press release just hit for the sale of the LINQ Promenade, which Tom Reeg will discuss in more detail during his remarks.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our CEO; Anthony Carano, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Bret Yunker, our CFO; Eric Hession, President, Caesars Sports and