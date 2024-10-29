Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brian Agnew - SVP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and IR
Anthony Carano - President and COO
Eric Hession - President, Caesars Sports and Online Gaming
Bret Yunker - CFO
Tom Reeg - CEO
Conference Call Participants
Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank
Joe Greff - JPMorgan
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo
Steven Wieczynski - Stifel
David Katz - Jefferies
Barry Jonas - Truist Securities
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
John DeCree - CBRE
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP
Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One Securities
Operator
After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations, Brian Agnew.
Brian Agnew
Well, thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our third quarter 2024 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com. Additionally, we announced two press releases, one for the completion of the World Series of Poker sale and then we just a late press release just hit for the sale of the LINQ Promenade, which Tom Reeg will discuss in more detail during his remarks.
Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our CEO; Anthony Carano, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Bret Yunker, our CFO; Eric Hession, President, Caesars Sports and
