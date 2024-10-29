Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Evans - VP of IR

Jon Vander Ark - CEO

Brian DelGhiaccio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Konark Gupta - Scotia Capital

David Manthey - Baird

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Brian Butler - Stifel

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank AG

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Republic Services Third Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. Republic Services is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RSG. All participants in today’s call will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Evans, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Aaron Evans

I would like to welcome everyone to Republic Services Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. John Vander Ark, our CEO; and Brian DelGhiaccio, our CFO, are on the call today to discuss our performance.

I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that some information we discuss on today's call contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking financial information, which involve risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from actual results. Our SEC filings discuss factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The material that we discuss today is time sensitive. If in the future, you listen to a rebroadcast or recording of this conference call, you should be sensitive to the date of the original call, which is October 29, 2024.