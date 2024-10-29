Eutelsat Group (EUTLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Eutelsat Group (OTCPK:EUTLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Caudrelier - CFO

Joanna Darlington - Head, Communications and IR

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Peterc - Bernstein

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Stephane Beyazian - ODDO BHF

Ben Rickett - New Street Research

Operator

I will now hand you over to your host, Christophe Caudrelier, CFO to begin today's conference.

Christophe Caudrelier

Hello, everyone. Happy to be here with you today. I am Christophe Caudrelier, Group CFO, and I am joined today by Joanna Darlington, Head of Communications and Investor Relations.

On the agenda today, we will cover the highlights of the first quarter, the Q1 performance as well as the outlook and financial objectives. Let's start with the highlights of the past quarter. First quarter revenues were in line with expectations, enabling us to confirm all our full year 2024-2025 financial objectives. Connectivity applications continue to see growth, mostly on the back of LEO-enabled solutions.

On the operational front, we saw the successful launch of the latest batch of 20 OneWeb satellites, reinforcing the constellation. And we secured a multi-launch agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial, adding further optionality for access to space.

So, as stated above, we successfully launched a batch of 20 OneWeb satellites on October 19th. Adding these satellites will increase network strength and redundancy, particularly in the context of the end of life of some of the first satellites of the constellation.

Let's turn now to the Q1 performance. As a usual reminder, all commentary is on a like-for-like basis, that is to say at constant currency