Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome to the Global Industrial Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Leading today's call will be Richard Leeds, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO; and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Formal remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Richard Leeds

Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our third quarter performance reflects the weak demand environment and continued softness in our core SMB customer base. We saw a cautious customer purchasing behavior throughout the quarter. Revenue was down each month in the period and up 3.4% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period.

Our strategic account business continues to perform well, delivering solid growth. In addition, retention rates and customer satisfaction across our customer base