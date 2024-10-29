First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Scott Kavanaugh

Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining us for today's third quarter 2024 earnings call.

I would qualify this quarter as fairly noisy. As previously discussed early in the third quarter, the company completed the $228 million capital raise. The quarter was capped off with the recently announced balance sheet realignment moving $1.9 billion of multifamily loans from held for investment to available for sale. This move created a paper loss adjustment associated with the fair value adjustment of $117.5 million.