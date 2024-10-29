Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacalyn Bolles - Executive Director, Treasury and Investor Relations

David Graziosi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Frederick Bohley - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Jacalyn Bolles

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon and for joining us for our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Fred Bohley, our Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

As a reminder, this conference call, webcast in this afternoon's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through November 12.

As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our third quarter 2024 earnings press release, in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December