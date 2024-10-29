The Market Overreacts, I Am Buying Ford's 17% Earnings Yield
Summary
- I recommended Ford stock before Q3 earnings due to strong EV sales in September and GM's positive results, but shares dropped 6% post-earnings.
- Ford beat top line and EPS estimates, showing that Ford actually did pretty well in the third-quarter.
- Ford reduced its adjusted EBIT guidance for FY 2024 to $10B, down from $10-12B amid pricing pressures in the EV market.
- Ford's valuation remains attractive at a 6.0X forward P/E ratio, showing an earnings yield of 17%.
