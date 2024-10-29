Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Hussey - CEO and President

John Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair & Company

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research Associates

Mark Hussey

Good afternoon and welcome to Huron Consulting Group's third quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today is John Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer. Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024 was 3% over the prior year period, which reflected a difficult comparison against the exceptionally strong growth of 26% in Q3 of 2023 compared to