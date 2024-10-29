HNI Corporation (HNI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt McCall - VP, IR & Corporate Development

Jeff Lorenger - Chairman, President & CEO

Marshall Bridges - SVP & CFO

VP Berger - EVP

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Brian Gordon - Water Tower Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the HNI Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. McCall. Please go ahead.

Matt McCall

Good morning. My name is Matt McCall. I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter fiscal 2024 results.

With me today are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO; Marshall Bridges, Senior Vice President and CFO; and VP Berger, Executive Vice President.

Copies of our financial news release and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted on our website. Statements made during this call that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks. Actual results could differ materially. The financial news release posted on our website includes additional factors that could affect actual results. The corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Jeff Lorenger. Jeff?

Jeff Lorenger

Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

I'm going to divide my commentary today into