Varonis Systems, Inc. 2024 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Oct. 29, 2024 11:38 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.73K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-29 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.03 | Revenue of $148.07M (21.06% Y/Y) beats by $6.58M

The following slide deck was published by Varonis Systems, Inc. in conjunction with their 2024 Q3 earnings call.

This article was written by

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.73K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

About VRNS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRNS

Trending Analysis

Trending News