PayPal Q3: Expanding Into Large Enterprise Customers Via Fastlane
Summary
- I reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating on PayPal with a fair value of $96 per share, driven by strong growth in payment transactions and profitability.
- Key partnerships with industry players and increased Buy Now, Pay Later usage are enhancing PayPal's commerce platform and expanding its ecosystem.
- PayPal's Fastlane rollout is gaining traction, with over 1,000 merchants adopting the service and large enterprise customers onboarding, promising future growth.
- Despite competitive pressures, PYPL's branded checkout services are a primary growth driver, with projected 7% annual revenue growth and expanding operating margins.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.