Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dale Henderson - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Brett McFadgen - Executive General Manager of Operations

Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Robert Stein - Macquarie Research

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial Services Pty Limited

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaan Peker - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pilbara Minerals September Quarterly Activities Report. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, Pilbara Minerals will be only taking one question per person with one related follow-up question permitted. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pilbara Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson. Please go ahead.

Dale Henderson

Thank you, Kandy, for the introduction. And thank you all for joining our September quarterly update this morning. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners on the lands in which our businesses operate, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation in Perth, we are undertaking a call from today, and the Nyamal and Kariyarra people where our operations are located in the Pilbara. We pay our respects to the elders past and present.

For the call today, I'm joined by Luke Bortoli, our CFO; and Brett McFadgen, our Executive General Manager of Operations; who is calling in from site. Also have in the room, the wider team, whom is also supporting the call. For the call today, we have an hour, and we'll step through a presentation, followed by