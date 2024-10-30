D-Wave: Buying Before Earnings

Oct. 30, 2024 2:12 AM ETD-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) StockIONQ
Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
4.25K Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • Recent developments show D-Wave's quantum annealing technology is gaining commercial traction, solving complex problems beyond classical computers' capabilities, making it significantly undervalued.
  • The Company's quantum annealer has proven quantum supremacy and commercial viability, with increasing use cases in industries like telecommunications and AI model training.
  • Despite financial challenges and the need for substantial capital, QBTS's first-mover advantage and reliable management team justify a Strong Buy rating.
  • The upcoming earnings call will be crucial to monitor sales growth, customer conversion, and technical progress, particularly the launch of the 4,800-qubit Advantage2 processor.

Artificial Intelligence, concept CPU - quantum computing

MF3d

This is my third article on D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS); in the past, I have been put off investing because of a lack of evidence regarding commercial traction and clarity regarding the business model. The use case of D-Wave quantum annealing computers

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
4.25K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QBTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QBTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QBTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QBTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News