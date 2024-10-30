This is my third article on D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS); in the past, I have been put off investing because of a lack of evidence regarding commercial traction and clarity regarding the business model. The use case of D-Wave quantum annealing computers
D-Wave: Buying Before Earnings
Summary
- Recent developments show D-Wave's quantum annealing technology is gaining commercial traction, solving complex problems beyond classical computers' capabilities, making it significantly undervalued.
- The Company's quantum annealer has proven quantum supremacy and commercial viability, with increasing use cases in industries like telecommunications and AI model training.
- Despite financial challenges and the need for substantial capital, QBTS's first-mover advantage and reliable management team justify a Strong Buy rating.
- The upcoming earnings call will be crucial to monitor sales growth, customer conversion, and technical progress, particularly the launch of the 4,800-qubit Advantage2 processor.
