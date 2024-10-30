If you have been following the energy sector this year, you have probably noticed that volatility has increased considerably in the past few months. In fact, just yesterday (10/28/24) crude oil was slammed with the worst single day percentage drop
CVR Energy Sinks After Poor Q3 Results, Suspends Dividend And Should Be Avoided
Summary
- CVR Energy is downgraded to a Sell due to poor Q3 2024 results, including a $124 million net loss and suspension of the dividend.
- The energy sector's volatility and geopolitical instability have negatively impacted CVI, with refining margins and throughput significantly lower than expected.
- CVI's failed $8B bid for Citgo and unplanned outages at its refineries highlight the need for diversification and liquidity preservation.
- Investors should avoid CVI until post-2025, pending improvements in refining margins and successful strategic transactions to diversify the business.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.