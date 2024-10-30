It has been a stellar last 12 months for just about all areas of the US stock market. Only Energy and Healthcare sport 1-year returns under 10%, and the leading areas are generally those related to
XLI: Sticking With Industrials After A Banner 12 Months
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF due to fair valuation, strong momentum, and bullish seasonality trends.
- XLI has grown significantly, with assets under management rising to $19.8 billion, and offers diversified exposure across various industrial sectors.
- Despite a higher valuation with a P/E ratio nearing 22x, the long-term EPS growth of 11% keeps the PEG ratio reasonable.
- Technical analysis shows a strong long-term uptrend with bullish RSI momentum, though a short-term pullback to the high $120s is possible.
