Target: A Trendy And Tough Giant That Can Keep On Growing

Oct. 30, 2024 4:02 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT) StockWMT
Mapache Investing profile picture
Mapache Investing
118 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Target is a massive company, but not massive enough to no longer have space to grow.
  • This solid American business has shown resilience during the pandemic, supply chain crisis, and consumer fears, with an impressive track record of beating earnings estimates.
  • Their marketing expertise helps them reach the upper middle class and retain a loyal and very attractive customer base.
  • With solid margins and a very safe dividend supported by 55 years of dividend growth, the 2.96% dividend yield makes it an interesting stock for safe and reliable income.
  • Overall, this strong business is an excellent stock for safety and potential growth.

Woman with shopping bags

Vuk Saric/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a giant, but even so, it still has plenty of room to grow and has proven resilience in adverse conditions, making it a bulwark company. With a very efficient business model, great

This article was written by

Mapache Investing profile picture
Mapache Investing
118 Followers
Understanding Behavioral Finance is at the core of Mapache Investing's philosophy. We view the markets through the lenses of psychology and aim to avoid the common pitfalls and biases that are the primary causes of losses. With a strong foundation in both value and growth investing, our goal is to look for the best long-term opportunities in any market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News