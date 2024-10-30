This week marks the official kick-off of Q3 peak earnings season with 2,468 companies (from our global universe of 11,000) anticipated to release results. All eyes will be on big tech with five of the Magnificent 7 names slated to report - Alphabet (
Mega Tech Will Shape The Earnings Season And U.S. Markets When They Report This Week
Summary
- Q3 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 3.6%, the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.
- All eyes on Magnificent 7 constituents this week: GOOGL, MSFT, META, AAPL, AMZN.
- Large cap outlier earnings this week: Chipotle, Visa, D.R. Horton, Microsoft and more.
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.