Microsoft: Beyond AI And Cloud, There Is A $30B Business

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
4.05K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Everyone considers Microsoft as one of the AI winners.
  • Investors also appreciate the growing cloud business.
  • However, while these two segments represent two cornerstones of MSFT, a third segment is often overlooked, though growing.
  • In this article, I try to explain what I am considering and why I think Microsoft's "More Personal Computing" segment presents some hidden gems.

The Xbox one controller sits in the corner of the image as presentation material

Chris Cook

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEOE:MSFT:CA) has surely been one of the first go-to stocks as the AI trend started in 2023, igniting a bull market that keeps reaching new highs. This year, the stock has lagged the market, taking a

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
4.05K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. Over time, I have come to realize that profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News