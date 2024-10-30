Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Tariff wars: EU vs. China
The European Union has raised tariffs on China-made electric vehicles to as high as 45.3% starting Wednesday, after a detailed anti-subsidy investigation that has been criticized by Beijing as well as the broader automaking industry. The tariffs will likely intensify the trade war between the EU and China, although negotiations are expected to continue to reach an amicable solution.
Dig deeper: In addition to the EU's standard 10% car import duty, EVs made in China will be subject to the following tariff rates: Tesla (TSLA) 7.8%; BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) 17%; Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) 18.8%; cooperating companies including XPeng (XPEV) and NIO (NIO) 20.7%; state-run SAIC and all other firms 35.3%. The tariffs went into effect a day after they were published in the EU's Official Journal.
Bigger picture: The additional tariffs were implemented to protect EU automakers from "unfair" competition as Chinese EV makers benefit from state subsidies, allowing them to flood the European market with cheaper cars. It also said China's spare EV production capacity significantly exceeds demand in China, and the Chinese market is nearly three times the size of the EU market.
China's response: "China does not agree with or accept the ruling and has filed a lawsuit under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," a spokesperson for its commerce ministry said. "We also noticed that the EU side indicated it would continue to negotiate with China on price commitments," signaling more consultations to "avoid escalation of trade frictions." China is widely seen to have retaliated by imposing anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports and investigating EU imports of pork and dairy products.
What else is happening...
JOLTS data: Job openings drop more than expected in September.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q3 earnings: AI spending pays off.
Robotaxi stunner: Waymo crosses 150,000 paid trips a week.
AMD (AMD) Q3 earnings: Here's why the stock declined.
OpenAI partners with Broadcom, TSMC (TSM) for AI chips.
Elon Musk's xAI discussing raising funds at $40B valuation.
Musk acknowledges major economic risks of $2T budget cuts.
FDA cites key Novo (NVO) plant that makes Wegovy, Ozempic.
JPMorgan (JPM) sues customers over alleged viral check fraud.
NextEra (NEE) Florida unit seeks bill hike to cover hurricane costs.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +1%. Hong Kong -1.6%. China -0.6%. India -0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.3%. Paris -1.4%. Frankfurt -0.9%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.2%. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq +0.2%. Crude +1.1% to $67.93. Gold +0.5% to $2,793.70. Bitcoin +1.7% to $72,340.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.23%.
Today's Economic Calendar
07:00 AM MBA Mortgage Applications
08:15 AM ADP Jobs Report
08:30 AM GDP Q3
08:30 AM Treasury Refunding Announcement
10:00 AM Pending Home Sales
10:30 AM EIA Petroleum Inventories
11:00 AM Treasury Buyback Announcement (Preliminary)
11:00 AM Survey of Business Uncertainty
