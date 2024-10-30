Intrum AB (OTCPK:ITJTY) (OTCPK:INJJF) ("Intrum") published its 3Q24 results on 23 October 2024 and provided an update on the already ongoing implementation of the "going concern" Recapitalization Transaction (the "Restructuring") that was first announced during a
Intrum: Pre-Packaged Chapter 11 Filing And Debt Realignment Are Excellent News For Shareholders
Summary
- Intrum's ongoing restructuring is very positive for shareholders, as it dissipates any short-term solvency concerns by delaying any major debt repayment until 2028 and applying a haircut to the debt.
- A fresh opportunity has arisen since part of the market has misunderstood the effect of the Chapter 11 news on Intrum's shares, just as it already misunderstood S&P's March downgrade.
- The pre-packaged Chapter 11 will now go ahead after gathering the support of 73% of noteholders and 97% of RCF Lenders, enough to implement the restructuring.
- Shareholders will not be diluted beyond the 10% provided by the pre-packaged "going concern" deal already being implemented. This has been promised repeatedly by the Company's board since March.
- Further to the restructuring, Intrum has also delivered in other areas such as cost-cutting measures as well as repositioning Intrum's model as capital-light and technology/AI focused.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTRUM:ST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.