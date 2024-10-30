Reddit: Future Of Contextual And Interest-Based Ads, Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Reddit's community-based platform excels in contextual and interest-based ads, driving strong DAUq growth and ARPU improvements, leading to a 'Buy' rating with a $130 target price.
- International expansion and AI-powered tools like Memorable AI bolster Reddit's advertising capabilities, enhancing revenue growth and global user engagement.
- RDDT's Q3 results showcased 47% DAUq growth, 68% revenue rise, and significant margin expansion, with a projected 40% revenue growth from FY25 to FY28.
- Key risks include potential patent infringement settlements with Nokia, influence from Advance Publications, and competition from larger social platforms like Meta.
