Reddit: Future Of Contextual And Interest-Based Ads, Initiate With 'Buy'

Oct. 30, 2024 5:05 AM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Reddit's community-based platform excels in contextual and interest-based ads, driving strong DAUq growth and ARPU improvements, leading to a 'Buy' rating with a $130 target price.
  • International expansion and AI-powered tools like Memorable AI bolster Reddit's advertising capabilities, enhancing revenue growth and global user engagement.
  • RDDT's Q3 results showcased 47% DAUq growth, 68% revenue rise, and significant margin expansion, with a projected 40% revenue growth from FY25 to FY28.
  • Key risks include potential patent infringement settlements with Nokia, influence from Advance Publications, and competition from larger social platforms like Meta.

Reddit, Spotify, Podcasts and other cellphone Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is a community-centric social platform organized based on specific interests known as subreddits. Reddit's community ecosystem enables the company to offer contextual and interest-based advertising services to marketers. Reddit delivered a strong Q3 result, beating the

More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

