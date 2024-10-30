Google: It Can't Get Any Better Than This

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
26.5K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Google’s Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, driven by strong Search and Cloud top line growth, with Cloud revenues surging 35% year-over-year.
  • GOOG’s low valuation and high operating income potential in Cloud especially translate to strong investment value.
  • GOOGL’s free cash flow margins expanded Q/Q to 20%, highlighting the strength of its Cloud operations as well as Search.
  • The tech company returned 87% of its free cash flow in the third-quarter to shareholders.
  • Google’s strong financial performance and low earnings multiplier suggest upside revaluation potential.
Big Data Structure. Blocks Concept

BlackJack3D

Google (Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) reported much better than expected Q3 earnings on Tuesday after the market closed as the company benefited from election-related advertising spending on its digital advertising platforms. The ad giant beat top and bottom line

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
26.5K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News