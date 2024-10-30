Google: It Can't Get Any Better Than This
Summary
- Google’s Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, driven by strong Search and Cloud top line growth, with Cloud revenues surging 35% year-over-year.
- GOOG’s low valuation and high operating income potential in Cloud especially translate to strong investment value.
- GOOGL’s free cash flow margins expanded Q/Q to 20%, highlighting the strength of its Cloud operations as well as Search.
- The tech company returned 87% of its free cash flow in the third-quarter to shareholders.
- Google’s strong financial performance and low earnings multiplier suggest upside revaluation potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.