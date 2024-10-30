Looking at the three segments that compose the commodities market (precious metals, energy, and agriculture), it seems that the market is well-positioned for a new positive reaction. At the same time, recent price declines, lack of momentum, and seasonal timing in the commodities market could (contrary
PDBC: The Time For Commodities Has Come Back
Summary
- PDBC offers a strong combination of low expense ratio, high dividend yield, and a strategic approach to the commodities market through its Optimum Yield strategy.
- The de-dollarization process, low interest in U.S. Treasuries, and rising long-term inflation expectations could work in favor of the commodities market.
- Heading into November, December's weak seasonality may pose a risk but also offer an opportunity to build a position, particularly for contrarian investors who prefer low-momentum assets.
