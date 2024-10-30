ASML: This Is A Key Moment To Capitalize On Bearish Sentiment (Rating Upgrade)

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
2.07K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • ASML is currently undervalued due to a weaker 2025 outlook and is a Strong Buy for medium-term value investors comfortable with semiconductor industry cycles.
  • Despite reduced sentiment from a downward revision in sales forecasts and geopolitical risks, ASML's growth prospects remain robust due to its EUV technology monopoly.
  • ASML's valuation metrics, including an EV-to-sales ratio 19% below its five-year average, indicate significant upside potential, with an expected enterprise value increase of 30% in 12 months.
  • Geopolitical tensions, particularly U.S.-China relations and potential competition from SMEE, pose risks, but ASML remains a strategic buy within a risk-managed portfolio.

Glowing lights key shaped hole in dark empty room

Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in February; I put out a Hold rating at the time, mentioning the "short-term volatility I expect" due to its valuation. Since that analysis, the stock has lost nearly 24% in price. I think my analysis

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
2.07K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he is frequently featured in the platform’s "Must Reads." His work is also syndicated by GuruFocus to Forbes, expanding his visibility in the financial community. Oliver also occasionally writes for TipRanks, where he delivers deep, high-quality analysis for advanced readers. His research expertise combines traditional fundamental analysis with advanced proprietary data tools, with an investment philosophy rooted in value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price strategies. Increasingly, he focuses on small-cap and micro-cap companies. Oliver manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical business practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News