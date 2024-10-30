Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Market Review

The Federal Reserve joins other central banks in lowering rates.

As global inflation numbers fell broadly in line with expectations in the third quarter, central banks began to cut interest rates. However, divergence in monetary policy— with the Bank of Japan notably raising rates—along with mixed economic signals and geopolitical uncertainties led to increased volatility in fixed-income markets.

In September, the Federal Reserve (Fed) implemented a significant 50-basis-point rate cut, its first in four years. This shift toward accommodative policy left unanswered questions about the duration and extent of the rate cutting cycle. Despite the move, yields rose in longer duration bonds, and volatility continued as investors reassessed economic growth prospects and inflationary risks.

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker PRFIX PFPLX Net Expense Ratio 1 0.58% 0.39% Gross Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.61% Inception Date 08/31/1992 04/30/2015 Benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index Asset Class U.S. intermediate core-plus bond Objective Current income Click to enlarge

Performance

Annualized Returns (%) As of 09/30/20243 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. PRFIX – Investor Shares4.78 12.23 -1.51 0.14 1.65 PFPLX – Institutional Shares4.82 12.45 -1.31 0.35 1.85 Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index5.20 11.57 -1.39 0.33 1.84 Click to enlarge

Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (Parnassus Investments | Responsible Investing Since 1984). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The performance of the Institutional Shares differs from that shown for the Investor Shares to the extent that the classes do not have the same expenses. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index of bonds, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

Solid total returns across asset classes

Parnassus Fixed Income Fund (Investor shares) returned 4.78% for the third-quarter period, slightly underperforming the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index’s 5.20% return. The portfolio decreased its duration amid heightened volatility but remained relatively close to the duration of the index.

As each fixed-income asset class posted solid returns during the quarter, the yield spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries continued to tighten, and corporate bonds topped asset class performance. The portfolio’s overweight to corporate bonds contributed to relative results, though selection within corporates detracted. Holdings in REITs aided performance as falling interest rates create optimism for the real estate market, while the Financial Institutions sector weighed on returns. The portfolio’s underweight allocation to Treasuries contributed, while its overweight to government-related bonds underperformed.

For the year-to-date period, the Fund returned 4.51%, outperforming the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index’s 4.45% return. The portfolio’s overweight to corporate bonds and underweight to Treasuries contributed. Selection within corporate bonds also aided results, while selection within securitized bonds detracted.

Portfolio Positioning

Reducing corporate bond exposure and adding mortgages

While we continue to believe that corporate bonds provide the best long-term returns as they have higher initial yields, we continued reducing our exposure to the asset class in the quarter. Credit spreads are historically tight, meaning that investors anticipate a continuation of today’s strong economy, and are willing to accept less yield for less credit risk. Although we believe that most companies are in excellent financial condition, we see more opportunities away from corporate bonds, including in mortgage-backed securities.

Our allocation to corporate bonds fell to approximately 50% at the end of the third quarter, down from 58% at the end of 2023. We trimmed positions in several companies, including Alexandria Real Estate, Lowes and Xylem. We also reduced our exposure to high-yield companies, selling bonds issued by SBA Corp and Avantor.

We now have about 18% of the portfolio allocated to mortgage bonds, up from about 8% at the end of last year.

These bonds have been disproportionately impacted by higher interest rates, as homeowners were locked into their existing mortgages and the government had stopped purchasing the securities as part of its quantitative easing programs. We think mortgage bonds are poised to perform well as homeowners become more active again.

Outlook

Keeping a well-balanced portfolio amid market uncertainty

We see a more balanced interest rate market going forward, as longer-term rates appear to be anchored between 3.25% - 4.00%. This means returns are likely to be driven by yield rather than price appreciation. The Fed cut its reserve rate in a well-anticipated move in September, but we believe the mostinteresting event of the quarter was the response of the yield curve after the cut. Longer-term rates rose and the yield curve steepened, indicating that the market hoped for a longer and deeper cutting cycle than what the Fed communicated. Because of this muted outlook, we have reduced our durationin the quarter and are now slightly short of the Index. Economic growth continued to be higher than analysts expected in the quarter, supporting corporate bond prices. Corporate bond spreads returned to nearly all-time tights, meaning that investors earn little extra compensation for holding these bonds as compared to other bonds with a spread, like mortgages. While we continue to believe that corporate bonds can be excellent long-term investments given their higher starting yields, we believe that mortgagebonds could see more compelling returns. The drivers of the economy, and therefore economic growth, have proven difficult to predict. Uncertainty is increasing ahead of the U.S. presidential election and with the escalationof the conflict in the Middle East, as potential shipping delays from a port workers strike. We believe the Fund has an adaptable balance of securities that should weather unforeseen events. However, we remain diligent in monitoring the data and will make further changes to the composition ofthe portfolio as new opportunities arise.

Sector Weights As of 09/30/24

Sector % of TNA Bloomberg U.S. Agg. Corporate 48.5 24.5 Government Related 19.4 43.4 Federal Agency MBS 10.5 27.5 Click to enlarge

Supranational Bonds 10.1 4.6 Securitized Mortgage Exposure 7.6 0 Short-Term Investments 3.1 0 Preferred Stocks 0.7 0 Click to enlarge

Largest Corporate Holdings As of 09/30/24

Security % of TNA Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 1.1% McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) 1.1% Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 1.1% American Tower Corp. (AMT) 1.1% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 1.0% Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) 1.0% Micron Technology Inc. (MU) 1.0% Prologis LP (PLD) 1.0% SW Airlines Co. 1.0% Intel Corp. (INTC) 1.0% Holdings are subject to change. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Managers Samantha Palm Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst Experience: 18 years Minh Bui Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst Experience: 20 years Click to enlarge Glossary Duration is expressed as a number of years. Rising interest rates mean falling bond prices, while declining interest rates mean rising bond prices. The 30-Day SEC Yield is computed under an SEC standardized formula based on net income earned over the past 30 days. It is a “subsidized” yield, which means it includes contractual expense reimbursements and it would be lower without those reimbursements. The Unsubsidized 30-Day SEC Yield is computed under an SEC standardized formula based on net income earned over the past 30 days. It excludes contractual expense reimbursements, resulting in a lower yield. Important Information PIL-618129-2024-10-08 As described in the Fund's current prospectus dated May 1, 2024, Parnassus Investments has contractually agreed to waive 0.10% of its management fee and to reimburse the Fund for expenses to the extent necessary to limit total annual fund operating expenses to 0.58% of net assets for the Parnassus Fixed Income Fund (Investor Shares) and 0.39% of net assets for the Parnassus Fixed Income Fund (Institutional Shares). This agreement will not be terminated prior to May 1, 2025, and may be continued indefinitely by the investment adviser on a year-to-year basis. The net expense ratio is what investors pay. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) GUIDELINES: The Fund evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment decision-making process, considering a range of impacts they may have on future revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities and overall risk. The Fund also utilizes active ownership to encourage more sustainable business policies and practices and greater ESG transparency. Active ownership strategies include proxy voting, dialogue with company management and sponsorship of shareholder resolutions, and public policy advocacy. There is no guarantee that the ESG strategy will be successful. Mutual fund investing involves risk, and loss of principal is possible. The Fund’s share price may change daily based on the value of its security holdings. Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates. As interest rates drop, bond prices will increase, and as interest rates go up, the price of bonds will decrease. A security’s value may also be affected by the possibility that issuers of debt obligations will not pay the Fund interest or principal, or that their credit rating may be downgraded by a ratings agency. In addition, up to 20% of the Fund’s total net assets may be invested in convertible securities, which may not have an investment-grade rating. This would make them riskier than securities with an investment-grade rating. © 2024 Parnassus Investments, LLC. All rights reserved. PARNASSUS, PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS and PARNASSUS FUNDS are federally registered trademarks of Parnassus Investments, LLC. The Parnassus Funds are distributed by Parnassus Funds Distributor, LLC. Before investing, an investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund and should carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information. The prospectus or summary prospectus can be found on the website, Parnassus Investments | Responsible Investing Since 1984, or by calling (800) 999-3505. Click to enlarge

