Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q3 2024 Commentary

Markets Review

SMID caps enjoyed strong gains in the third quarter with the Russell 2500 index delivering a total return of 8.75% but the performance belies the volatile path taken during the period. Equities rallied in July as a below consensus CPI print lent credence to the soft-landing narrative. However, the risk on environment was punctuated in early August as an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan and the resulting unwind of the levered Yen carry trade rattled global markets. The second half of the quarter was influenced by softening economic data and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Following comments made at the August Jackson Hole economic symposium that the time had come for policy to adjust, the Federal Reserve voted to cut the Fed Funds by 50 basis points (bps). Markets embraced the decision, ending the inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, and the front end is now pricing in roughly 100 bps of easing in 2024.

Stylistically, value stocks outperformed their growth counterparts during the quarter as evidenced by the Russell 2500 Value Index returning 9.63% compared to 6.99% for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Energy was a negative sector in both indices with much of the relative outperformance of the value index coming from interest rate-sensitive sectors such as Financials and Real Estate. Looking under the hood, the knock-on effects of lower interest rates could be seen in the value index, as two of the top five performers during the quarter were housing related. While AI enthusiasm has subsided in the second half of 2024, pockets can still be seen in parts of the SMID cap market. Lumen Technologies, a languishing communications company, rallied in August and was the top third-quarter performer in the Russell 2500 index when the company announced $5 billion in new business to provide private networks for AI scalers along with the potential for increased customer demand.

At the sector level, ten of the eleven sectors in the Russell 2500 Index recorded positive returns during the third quarter, led by the Real Estate (+17.76%), Utilities (+14.23%), and Communication Services (+14.00%) sectors. Conversely, Energy (-7.61%), Consumer Staples (+2.62%), and Information Technology (+3.11%) all lagged.

Sources: CAPS Composite Hub, Russell InvestmentsPast performance is not indicative of future results. Returns are presented gross and net of investment advisory fees and include the reinvestment of all income. Gross returns will be reduced by fees and other expenses that may be incurred in the management of the account. Net returns are presented net of actual investment advisory fees and after the deduction of all trading expenses. Aristotle Small Cap Equity Composite returns are preliminary pending final account reconciliation. Please see important disclosures at the end of this document. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

For the third quarter of 2024, the Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of 9.48% net of fees (9.66% gross of fees), outperforming the 8.75% total return of the Russell 2500 Index. Outperformance was primarily driven by security selection while allocation effects detracted. Overall, security selection was strongest in the Information Technology, Financials, and Materials sectors and weakest in Industrials, Utilities, and Heath Care. From an allocation perspective, the portfolio benefited from an underweight in Consumer Staples and an overweight in Industrials, however, this was offset by an underweight in Real Estate and an overweight in Information Technology.

Relative Contributors Relative Detractors Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Range Resources (RRC) Cohen & Steers MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Alamos Gold (AGI) Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Belden (BDC) Permian Resources (PR) Click to enlarge

CONTRIBUTORS

Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN), a Florida-based insurance company operating in the advisory, underwriting, and Mainstreet (consumer/small business) segments, built on second-quarter momentum with above consensus earnings on account of business line growth and margin improvement. We believe the company is starting to benefit from investments in talent made over the past year as well as the launch of new products. We maintain a position as we believe the company should continue to benefit from a positive inflection in free cash flow, improving margins, and deleveraging.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW), a provider of software solutions to facilitate payment transactions for financial institutions, retailers, and payment processors around the world, benefited from strong second-quarter results largely driven by growth in the bank segment along with the announcement of a $400 million stock buyback program. We maintain our investment as we believe the company is executing its strategy to maintain a strong market position in the payments software niche while upgrading its technology in select areas. With ongoing cost controls and high incremental margins on new revenue, we expect the company can drive additional growth with continued debt reduction and share repurchases.

DETRACTORS

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), a behavioral healthcare and substance abuse treatment services company, declined in late September as a result of two negative news headlines related to patient care and questions about billing practices. While we take these developments seriously, we believe investors’ reaction to the news has been more severe than warranted. Industry peers have faced similar levels of scrutiny in the past with limited fundamental impact, and unless additional information is uncovered, we believe the current scrutiny will be resolved without much of an impact on their business. We continue to believe the company is well positioned to be an important part of the solution to an unfortunately growing need for behavioral health services.

Range Resources (RRC), a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in the Appalachian Basin, declined amid a weak commodity price backdrop for energy related companies. We maintain a position, as we believe the company’s low-cost acreage allows it to translate the healthy price environment into earnings and cash flow that is being used to reduce financial leverage, which can accrue additional value to equity shareholders in periods to come.

Recent Portfolio Activity

Buys/Acquisitions Sells/Liquidations Amentum Holdings (AMTM) Diamondback Energy (FANG) First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Enviri (NVRI) Permian Resources (PR) PetIQ (petq) Click to enlarge

BUYS/ACQUISITIONS

Amentum Holdings (AMTM), a mission critical IT and engineering services company, was spun out of AECOM in 2020 and merged with the military contracting business of current holding, Jacobs Solutions, in September 2024. The portfolio received shares of Amentum Holdings as part of the corporate action.

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK), a financial holding company, provides community banking solutions to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company is selling at attractive valuations as we believe company specific self-help initiatives such as repositioning their balance sheet to take advantage of the Fed’s forward curve are underappreciated by the market and not reflected in the current valuation.

Permian Resources (PR) is a Texas-based oil & gas exploration & production company with a large acreage position and deep inventory of high return potential drilling locations in the core of the Permian Basin. We expect management to continue to execute on its strategy of optimizing returns, diligently allocating capital to new opportunities, and returning excess capital to shareholders.

SELLS/LIQUIDATIONS

Diamondback Energy (FANG), an independent oil and natural gas company, was sold due to its market cap increasing materially above the market cap range of the Russell 2500 Index after its Endeavor Energy Resources acquisition.

Enviri (NVRI), an industrial services provider, was sold due to a change in our thesis arising from the company’s inability to de-lever its balance sheet leading to muted forward growth projections.

PetIQ (PETQ), a manufacturer and distributor of pet health and wellness products, was sold as the stock had appreciated, causing its reward-to-risk profile to compress as it reached our valuation target.

Outlook

We continue to remain optimistic about the long-term potential for the SMID-cap segment of the U.S. market as valuations and potential tailwinds bode well for the asset class. As we look out to the final months of 2024, we are cautiously constructive as encouraging signs of economic stability are balanced by now consensus expectations of a soft landing scenario and risk pricing. While rate-cutting cycles have historically been constructive for smaller companies, there remains a long list of items creating uncertainty that could lead to greater volatility in the final months of the year. This includes but is not limited to, the reignition of inflationary pressures, labor strikes in key industries and ports, geopolitical tensions, U.S. equity index concentration issues, ongoing commercial real estate and regional banking concerns, and the looming presidential election. We are aware that most of these issues are well known, but the timing and magnitude of the impact of any and all of these issues remains unpredictable. Therefore, as we always have, we will continue to avoid the temptation to forecast their outcome in favor of assessing the potential impact from a range of potential outcomes within our company‐specific, bottom-up analysis, and quality focus.

From an asset class perspective, valuations of SMID versus large continue to remain near multi-decade lows, which we believe suggests a more favorable setup for SMID caps relative to large caps in the periods to come (17.7x P/E for the Russell 2500 Index vs. 25.8x P/E for the Russell 1000 Index). Against a backdrop of disinflation, normalized interest rates, and a still growing U.S. economy, it looks to us that the SMID cap’s stretch of underperformance has the potential to end. If the economy continues to stabilize, our view is that valuations are likely to rise for those businesses that have largely sat out the mega-cap performance regime. Lastly, we believe SMID caps remain better positioned to benefit from the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing, a pickup in M&A activity, fiscal policy bills passed in the last few years such as the IRA and Jobs Act, and several infrastructure projects on the horizon.

Positioning

Our current positioning is a function of our bottom-up security selection process and our ability to identify what we view as attractive investment candidates, regardless of economic sector definitions. Overweights in Industrials and Information Technology are mostly a function of our underlying company specific views rather than any top-down predictions for each sector. Conversely, we continue to be underweight in Consumer Discretionary, as we have been unable to identify what we consider to be compelling long-term opportunities that fit our discipline given the rising risk profiles of many retail businesses and a potential deceleration in goods spending following a period of strength. We also continue to be underweight in Real Estate as a result of structural challenges for various end markets within the sector. Given our focus on long-term business fundamentals, patient investment approach and low portfolio turnover, the strategy’s sector positioning generally does not change significantly from quarter to quarter. However, we may take advantage of periods of volatility by adding selectively to certain companies when appropriate.

