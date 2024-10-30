The Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) is having a strong year, up 20.98% YTD. Utility companies have traditionally been considered a stable asset class with predictable revenue generating attractive amounts of income. In the past, investors used the utility sector as
UTG Can Keep Going Higher While Yielding Around 7%
Summary
- UTG has appreciated 20.98% YTD, benefiting from increased energy demand driven by AI and tech sector growth, offering a 7% yield.
- Despite risks from potential rate hikes and high debt profiles of its holdings, UTG's diversified portfolio and historical performance make it a strong income investment.
- Economic conditions, including declining rates and increased CapEx spending by tech companies, set a bullish outlook for UTG into 2025.
- With a solid track record since 2004, UTG continues to outperform risk-free assets, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTG, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I plan on starting a position in Devon Energy before Q3 earnings Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.