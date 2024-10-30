For whatever reason, Wall Street just doesn't like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). But the company is proving the doubters wrong. Q3 GAAP EPS came in at $2.12 per share, vs. expectations of $1.85 per share. Google beat on revenue
Google Gets No Respect From Wall Street: Still The Best Buy In Tech
Summary
- After a blowout Q3, Wall Street's current earnings estimates for Google are likely too low and will be revised higher, driven by the company's success in cloud computing.
- Google's earnings quality and growth are superior to peers, making its lower valuation compared to Apple and other tech giants increasingly unjustified. This presents a buying opportunity.
- GOOGL deserves to be a more popular stock than it is.
- Updated earnings estimates and price targets for GOOG.
