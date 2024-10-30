Eurozone Growth Surprises, Lifts Euro, While U.K. Budget Is Awaited
Summary
- The US 10-yr yield is off around a dozen basis points off yesterday's high, and European growth in Q3 was better than expected. The greenback is softer against the G10 currencies but the CAD and sterling.
- The much-awaited UK Autumn budget will be announced shortly. Sterling is consolidating around $1.30.
- In the Asia-Pacific, all the large markets but Japan fell. The Hang Seng and mainland companies that trade there fell by more than 1.5%, to lead the region lower.
- The STOXX 600 in Europe reversed early gains yesterday and fell by about 0.55%. Today, it is down around 0.7%.
- On the other hand, US index futures are firm.
