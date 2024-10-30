Eurozone Growth Surprises, Lifts Euro, While U.K. Budget Is Awaited

Summary

  • The US 10-yr yield is off around a dozen basis points off yesterday's high, and European growth in Q3 was better than expected. The greenback is softer against the G10 currencies but the CAD and sterling.
  • The much-awaited UK Autumn budget will be announced shortly. Sterling is consolidating around $1.30.
  • In the Asia-Pacific, all the large markets but Japan fell. The Hang Seng and mainland companies that trade there fell by more than 1.5%, to lead the region lower.
  • The STOXX 600 in Europe reversed early gains yesterday and fell by about 0.55%. Today, it is down around 0.7%.
  • On the other hand, US index futures are firm.

euro coins and the flag of the European Union

nito100

Overview

The US 10-year yield (US10Y) is off around a dozen basis points off yesterday's high, and European growth in Q3 was better than expected. This appears to have encouraged some dollar (USDOLLAR, DXY

