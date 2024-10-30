Fresnillo Has Bright Growth Prospects With Rising Silver Price

Summary

  • This analysis reiterated a Hold recommendation on Fresnillo plc supported by expected improved profitability prospects triggered by bullish sentiment towards silver, higher production and stable costs.
  • As well, Fresnillo's financial strength is expected to strengthen, making the stock a solid hold.
  • The Federal Reserve's September rate cut boosted the price of silver. Its role as a safe haven, combined with robust industrial demand, also raises the prospect of silver price growth.
  • Current high share prices suggest waiting for a pullback before adding more shares, but holding remains beneficial due to favourable prospects.

A “Hold” Rating on Fresnillo plc

This analysis confirms a “Hold” recommendation for Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF). Fresnillo plc is one of the world's largest silver producers with mines in Mexico.

As shareholders of Fresnillo, investors can continue to benefit

