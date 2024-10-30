Crowding Out? Here Might Be Why Long-Term Rates Are Rising

Oct. 30, 2024 8:40 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, TLT, IEF5 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
5.05K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Crowding out risks are rising due to increasing government debt and the prospect of decreased intragovernmental trust activity impacting private sector financing.
  • The federal deficit is improving slightly, but factors like new administration policies and economic conditions could change the outlook.
  • Major investors in US Treasuries include foreign governments, mutual funds, the Federal Reserve, and individuals, with dynamics shifting as interest rates change.
  • I recommend buying TLT and IEF on dips as a hedge against equity holdings, anticipating potential Federal Reserve intervention with quantitative easing.

Growing graph on the wall interior

Eoneren

Introduction

Crowding out, an economic phenomenon where the private sector finds itself less able to obtain financing due to increased government debt, is something that has so far escaped the American landscape. Last year, I wrote about crowding out

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
5.05K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEF
--
TLT
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News