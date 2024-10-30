TransMedics: Maintaining A Neutral Stance After A Difficult Q3

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.94K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • TMDX which was outperforming the S&P500 by 6x in August, is now only generating half the returns of the benchmark on a YTD basis.
  • The Q3 event appears to have spooked investors and we dive in to cover some of the key themes.
  • We close with some thoughts on how investors should approach TMDX now.

Hand arranging internal organ icons

eternalcreative/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX), a trailblazing medtech company that has been addressing gaps in the organ transplant ecosystem, had enjoyed an astounding year of alpha generation, until the Q3 event, a

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.94K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News