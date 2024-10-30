Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2023, the flagship account has compounded at 46% (pre-tax) per year.

If you closely follow my work, for any period of time, readers should be well aware that I'm a small-cap value and special situations investor and speculator. The vast majority of my time and capital is devoted to small caps. Moreover, artfully

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital , providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

