The Utilities sector has come on strong in 2024. It's the top-performing S&P 500 area so far this year, returning more than 25% with dividends included. But the usually stable and quiet space has gotten more expensive, even with rising EPS forecasts.
OGE Energy: Solid 4%+ Dividend, Stable Earnings Outlook, Near Fair Value
Summary
- The Utilities sector has surged in 2024, but OGE Energy remains a hold due to valuation and technical trends.
- OGE Energy's Q2 results were solid, with a 10% revenue increase and EPS beating forecasts, yet the stock has underperformed the sector YTD.
- OGE's management forecasts steady EPS growth and no debt due until 2027, making it a conservative play with a 4.15% dividend yield.
- Technically, OGE trades between $37 and $43, with mixed signals. It's fully valued at $40, offering income investors stability but limited upside.
