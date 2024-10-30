Capgemini SE (CAPMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Capgemini Q3 2024 Revenues Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Aiman Ezzat, CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Aiman Ezzat

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us for the Q3 2024 results call. So today, I'll be joined by our CFO, Nive Bhagat; and our COO, Olivier Sevillia.

So I would like to start with Olivier. It's Olivier's last analyst call. As announced, Olivier will be leaving the group after 34 years to pursue personal interests. He has been a key architect of what the group is today and I want to thank him for his contribution to the development of Capgemini as a leader in our industry.

Olivier Sevillia

Thank you, Aiman.

Aiman Ezzat

So coming back to our Q3, the group generated revenue of €5.377 billion in Q3, down 1.6% at constant exchange rates after bottoming out in Q1 2024. Our activity trends improved again in Q3, but only marginally.

Bookings totaled €5.222 billion in Q3 so down 0.8% at constant