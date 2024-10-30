Eurozone GDP Surprised To The Upside In The Third Quarter

Summary

  • Eurozone economic growth accelerated from 0.2% to 0.4%, in part driven by one-offs.
  • Underlying growth remains sluggish, but there are no signs of the deterioration that the ECB has been concerned about either.
  • For the quarters ahead though, we think it's fair to expect a slowdown in growth again, as the outlook remains weak.

By Bert Colijn

PMIs have been indicating doom and gloom about the eurozone economy since May, but third-quarter GDP data has come in surprisingly strong. The acceleration from 0.2% to 0.4% growth quarter-on-quarter indicates that worries about an imminent recession are overdrawn. Still, don’t

