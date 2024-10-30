Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF, OTCPK:PRNDY) is one of the companies that has been on my watch list for a long time, but it was never in the price range I was comfortable paying for it. That
Pernod Ricard: I'm Taking A Sip
Summary
- Pernod Ricard's recent price drop offers a long-term buying opportunity in a historically stable and profitable industry, now trading at 15.7x earnings.
- Despite short-term challenges, PRNDY's strong brand portfolio and presence in key markets like India and China provide optimism for future growth.
- The company's elevated debt and potential dividend cut could lead to short-term volatility, but reallocating capital to buybacks and debt repayment could be beneficial long term.
- Pernod Ricard offers a wide moat at a discount and should perform well in a mostly recession-resistant industry.
