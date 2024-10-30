CCC Intelligent Solutions: Valuation Likely To Stay Rangebound For The Time Being

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions due to insufficient evidence of emerging solutions significantly contributing to revenue growth.
  • CCCS reported decelerating revenue growth, with 3Q24 revenue up 8% y/y but below expectations when adjusted for one-off benefits.
  • Emerging solutions' adoption remains slow, contributing only 100 bps to growth, despite increased sales efforts and new product launches.
  • Valuation remains below historical averages, reflecting market uncertainty. I recommend staying cautious until stronger growth evidence from emerging solutions emerges.

Investment Action

I downgraded to a hold rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) when I wrote about it in August, as I wanted to see more evidence that the emerging solutions growth is contributing to revenue growth. Based

