While most people think about Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) as a company that can link infrastructure elements together in data centers and the cloud, it is definitely not the first company that comes to mind when you mention GenAI. At
Cisco Expands AI Infrastructure Offerings
Summary
- Cisco debuted several new Nvidia GPU and AMD CPU-equipped servers that are targeted for AI workloads, a new high-speed network switch optimized for interconnecting multiple AI-focused servers, and several preconfigured PODs of compute and network infrastructure designed for specific types of applications.
- Another key aspect of the new Cisco offerings is a link to its Intersight management and automation platform, allowing companies the ability to better manage the devices and to more easily integrate them into their existing infrastructure environments.
- These provide Cisco and its sales partners with a new set of tools that they can sell to their long-established base of enterprise customers.
